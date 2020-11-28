Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Buys 11,400 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 560,082 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Chevron were worth $40,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Chevron by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 130,343,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,384,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,731 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Chevron by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,804,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,290,108,000 after purchasing an additional 341,664 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Chevron by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 7,458,150 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $665,491,000 after purchasing an additional 64,200 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,428,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $390,884,000 after purchasing an additional 153,972 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in Chevron by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,870,813 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $386,968,000 after purchasing an additional 215,759 shares during the period. 58.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CVX traded down $0.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $91.31. The stock had a trading volume of 4,627,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,282,232. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.87 and a beta of 1.21. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $51.60 and a one year high of $122.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.96.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.38. The business had revenue of $24.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.34 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.30%.

A number of research firms have commented on CVX. Truist Securiti decreased their price target on Chevron from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Chevron from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on Chevron in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.79.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

