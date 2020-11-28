Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Buys 1,300 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,487 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $25,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 59.1% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 714 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,252 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 804 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock traded up $3.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $729.82. 265,388 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 743,724. The stock has a market cap of $85.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.12, a PEG ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.97. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $360.50 and a 52 week high of $792.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $729.32 and its 200-day moving average is $659.73.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $1.15. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $966.81 million. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 24.45%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Reiter Kara Andersen sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.12, for a total value of $920,150.00. Also, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $723.73, for a total value of $723,730.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,023,938.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,050 shares of company stock valued at $7,260,576 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ISRG has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $595.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $725.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $789.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $725.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $716.89.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

