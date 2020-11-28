Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Buys 17,000 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 412,330 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $57,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 883.3% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 236,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,710,000 after acquiring an additional 212,000 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 336,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,596,000 after acquiring an additional 14,818 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 409,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,716,000 after acquiring an additional 2,883 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,367,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PEP. Zacks Investment Research cut PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 18th. BidaskClub cut PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Citigroup upgraded PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $148.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Truist increased their target price on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.13.

NASDAQ PEP traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $144.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,595,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,184,568. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.42 and a fifty-two week high of $147.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.03. The firm has a market cap of $199.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.17. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $18.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.96%.

In other news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total transaction of $1,710,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,085,192.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

