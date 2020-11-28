Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Buys 17,700 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 406,131 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,700 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $23,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 173.7% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 457 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 541 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 108.9% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 631 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 7,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $499,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,023 shares in the company, valued at $561,610. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.43.

Shares of CVS traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.87. The stock had a trading volume of 2,803,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,873,651. The firm has a market cap of $88.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.69. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $52.04 and a 12 month high of $76.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.73 and a 200 day moving average of $62.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $67.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.54 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 22nd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 21st. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

