Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Buys 1,800 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its stake in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,320 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Square were worth $20,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in Square by 123.9% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its stake in Square by 1,000.0% during the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. South State CORP. bought a new stake in Square during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Square during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Square during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SQ shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Square from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Square in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $169.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Square from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Square from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, 140166 increased their price objective on shares of Square from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Square currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.85.

SQ stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $212.52. 6,525,960 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,476,890. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.79. Square, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.33 and a 12 month high of $215.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $94.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 342.77 and a beta of 2.68.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.18. Square had a net margin of 5.15% and a negative return on equity of 1.20%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 2,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total transaction of $407,142.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,188,662.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.74, for a total value of $20,274,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 883,854 shares of company stock valued at $156,691,117 in the last three months. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

