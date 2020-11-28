Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Grows Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 776,513 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,200 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Intel were worth $40,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 39.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,092,410 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,740,598,000 after buying an additional 8,197,324 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Intel by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 320,571,576 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $16,599,197,000 after acquiring an additional 8,155,998 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Intel by 116.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,478,112 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $863,186,000 after acquiring an additional 7,774,135 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Intel by 7.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,643,371 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,611,183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Intel by 64.2% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,474,275 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $267,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748,800 shares during the period. 64.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of INTC stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.45. 15,921,420 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,690,695. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $194.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.24. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $18.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.26 billion. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on INTC. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Standpoint Research raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.69.

In other Intel news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $128,046.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,249,349.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total value of $216,832.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,465.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,837 shares of company stock valued at $371,360 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

