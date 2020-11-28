Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Grows Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 3.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 330,588 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares during the quarter. PayPal accounts for approximately 0.7% of Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in PayPal were worth $65,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of PayPal by 6.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,233,992 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,979,166,000 after buying an additional 5,009,600 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 40.7% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 11,388,915 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,984,291,000 after buying an additional 3,291,638 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 84.2% during the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 7,055,251 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,229,237,000 after buying an additional 3,225,189 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 39.1% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,744,668 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,697,814,000 after buying an additional 2,741,321 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the second quarter valued at about $456,681,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

PYPL stock traded down $3.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $211.39. 5,363,151 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,002,828. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.07 and a 52-week high of $216.07. The stock has a market cap of $247.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.97, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $197.09 and its 200 day moving average is $182.11.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. PayPal had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $201.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $210.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.05.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.82, for a total value of $4,595,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 469,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,322,423.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.27, for a total transaction of $1,820,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,335,775.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,109 shares of company stock valued at $16,731,339. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

