Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $23.65 Million Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120,109 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $23,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Union Pacific by 5.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,108,837 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $8,302,833,000 after acquiring an additional 2,558,794 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 9.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,885,795 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,671,391,000 after acquiring an additional 816,580 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Union Pacific by 8.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,865,603 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,329,835,000 after acquiring an additional 597,606 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 13.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,397,596 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,062,625,000 after acquiring an additional 652,275 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 2.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,146,365 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $816,295,000 after acquiring an additional 117,498 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on UNP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Union Pacific from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Union Pacific from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $225.00 to $223.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $227.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.63.

In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.79, for a total value of $193,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 74,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,466,035.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.51, for a total transaction of $1,051,061.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,230,714.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:UNP traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $205.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,429,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,556,821. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $105.08 and a one year high of $211.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $138.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $197.36 and its 200-day moving average is $184.27.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.05). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.54% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

