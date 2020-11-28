Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $26.54 Million Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $26,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in S&P Global during the third quarter worth $989,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 111.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 91 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. South State CORP. bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.54, for a total value of $2,376,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 145,704 shares in the company, valued at $49,472,336.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SPGI shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on S&P Global from $404.00 to $411.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $351.00 to $353.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of S&P Global from $375.00 to $392.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $418.00 to $422.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $362.92.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI traded up $3.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $341.57. 407,732 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,325,458. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.74, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.05 and a 12 month high of $379.87. The company has a market cap of $82.18 billion, a PE ratio of 32.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $341.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $341.28.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,072.73% and a net margin of 36.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 28.12%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

