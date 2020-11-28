Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $27.52 Million Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 171,777 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in 3M were worth $27,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI raised its stake in shares of 3M by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 14,027 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 2.2% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH increased its position in shares of 3M by 2.1% during the second quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 3,464 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 6,134 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,484 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MMM. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on 3M from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of 3M from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of 3M in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.31.

MMM traded down $0.23 on Friday, reaching $176.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,267,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,431,587. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $168.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.79. The company has a market cap of $102.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.94. 3M has a 12-month low of $114.04 and a 12-month high of $182.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $8.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.38 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that 3M will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.62%.

In other news, SVP Ivan K. Fong sold 15,073 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.62, for a total transaction of $2,601,901.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,266,081.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

