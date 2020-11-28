Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $38.44 Million Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 643,813 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 37,900 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Oracle were worth $38,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Oracle during the second quarter valued at approximately $859,000. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 65,212 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,604,000 after acquiring an additional 12,970 shares in the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth $230,000. Eukles Asset Management increased its holdings in Oracle by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 29,873 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 3,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Oracle by 30.4% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,623 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. 48.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Oracle news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 112,500 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total transaction of $6,856,875.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,856,875. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO W Corey West sold 5,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.20, for a total transaction of $327,970.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 115,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,038,367.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 129,673 shares of company stock worth $7,906,167. 39.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.76. 5,627,039 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,023,291. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $39.71 and a one year high of $62.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.27. The company has a market cap of $173.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.79.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 85.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on Oracle from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Oracle from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.86.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

