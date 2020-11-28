Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $48.78 Million Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 222,262 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $48,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price Wealth LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 100.0% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 122 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 66.1% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $218.33. 1,394,366 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,942,332. The firm has a market cap of $162.68 billion, a PE ratio of 34.60, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.52. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $124.23 and a 12 month high of $231.91.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The fast-food giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 52.78% and a net margin of 24.78%. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.78%.

MCD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on McDonald’s from $222.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $246.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.88.

In other news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total value of $895,146.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 21,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.62, for a total value of $4,728,546.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,969,609.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,456 shares of company stock valued at $7,214,101. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

