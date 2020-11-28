Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $61.04 Million Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,141,055 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,500 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in AT&T were worth $61,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in T. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 138,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,941,000 after acquiring an additional 13,146 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in AT&T by 1.0% in the third quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 97,471 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in AT&T by 2.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 567,743 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,186,000 after buying an additional 13,680 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 16.8% in the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after buying an additional 11,332 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 58.4% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,984 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 5,157 shares during the period. 52.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on AT&T from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. KeyCorp lowered AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Scotiabank lowered AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Barclays began coverage on AT&T in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

Shares of T stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,649,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,342,098. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.33. The company has a market capitalization of $206.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.08 and a fifty-two week high of $39.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $42.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.66 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 12th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

