Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $71.51 Million Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,816 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Adobe makes up about 0.8% of Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Adobe were worth $71,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its position in Adobe by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 4,258 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 91,200 shares of the software company’s stock worth $44,727,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,789 shares of the software company’s stock worth $8,723,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 48,649 shares of the software company’s stock worth $23,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 23,080 shares of the software company’s stock worth $11,319,000 after acquiring an additional 4,820 shares in the last quarter. 75.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Adobe from $450.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Adobe from $430.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. UBS Group upped their price target on Adobe from $540.00 to $577.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Adobe from $426.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $504.86.

Shares of ADBE traded up $6.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $477.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,815,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,129,713. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $255.13 and a twelve month high of $536.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $478.43 and its 200-day moving average is $450.68. The company has a market capitalization of $228.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.02.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.84% and a net margin of 31.05%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 8.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.02, for a total transaction of $295,212.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,339,893.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.12, for a total value of $234,643.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,477,163.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,281 shares of company stock valued at $7,952,267 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

