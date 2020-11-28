Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $88.99 Million Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 285,445 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 8,300 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 1.0% of Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $88,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UNH. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at $242,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 27.4% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 864 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 23.8% in the second quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 883 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 4.4% in the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,579 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis Capital Management grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 49.6% in the second quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 872 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 98,579 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.47, for a total value of $32,478,823.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Mizuho boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $361.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Argus downgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $385.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $322.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $352.64.

UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $4.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $337.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,558,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,131,852. The company has a 50-day moving average of $333.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $310.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $320.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.68. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $187.72 and a fifty-two week high of $367.95.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.97 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.88 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 4th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 33.09%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

