Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Increases Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 148,291 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Target were worth $23,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Target in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Target by 141.8% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 237 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in Target during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on TGT. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Target in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Target from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Target from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.77.

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $179.77. The stock had a trading volume of 2,371,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,982,727. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $90.17 and a 52 week high of $181.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.85.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $1.19. The business had revenue of $22.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 30.25%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Target’s payout ratio is presently 42.57%.

In other news, insider Mark Schindele sold 2,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.53, for a total value of $357,214.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 1,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.50, for a total transaction of $206,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,522 shares of company stock valued at $7,596,518 in the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

Featured Article: Street Name

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.