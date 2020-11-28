Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Increases Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Booking were worth $22,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 87.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 499,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $795,268,000 after purchasing an additional 233,397 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 419.7% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 323,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $514,763,000 after purchasing an additional 261,075 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 233,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $372,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 202,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $322,842,000 after purchasing an additional 15,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 173,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $276,496,000 after purchasing an additional 19,549 shares during the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BKNG shares. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Booking from $1,700.00 to $2,020.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $2,000.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, August 10th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Booking from $1,950.00 to $1,840.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,150.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,000.00 to $1,900.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Booking presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,822.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG traded down $11.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2,052.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,588. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.83, a PEG ratio of 35.49 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,107.29 and a 12-month high of $2,128.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,839.51 and a 200-day moving average of $1,739.81.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $12.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.98 by ($3.71). Booking had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $45.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

