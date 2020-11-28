Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Increases Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 167,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $24,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its position in Caterpillar by 2.6% in the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 2,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 1.2% in the third quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 2.8% in the third quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Derby & Company Inc. raised its position in Caterpillar by 3.1% in the third quarter. Derby & Company Inc. now owns 2,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. raised its position in Caterpillar by 0.5% in the third quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 12,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 8,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,556,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,561,525. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider William P. Ainsworth sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total value of $1,857,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,840,824.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,154 shares of company stock worth $5,631,946 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on CAT shares. Atlantic Securities raised Caterpillar from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer started coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Caterpillar has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.95.

CAT traded up $0.45 on Friday, hitting $175.08. 976,859 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,004,195. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $166.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.31. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.50 and a twelve month high of $178.32. The firm has a market cap of $95.11 billion, a PE ratio of 29.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.99.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.78 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 26th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 23rd. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.25%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

