Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Increases Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,861 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 1.1% of Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $100,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 24.7% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,699,573 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,785,779,000 after acquiring an additional 929,423 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,602,920 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $16,565,183,000 after acquiring an additional 849,675 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 132.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,096,639 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $593,523,000 after acquiring an additional 625,745 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 117.8% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,033,456 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $391,772,000 after acquiring an additional 558,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 6.6% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,302,556 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,493,509,000 after acquiring an additional 516,044 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 49,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.51, for a total value of $27,524,949.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.77, for a total value of $5,137,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,503,504.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,654 shares of company stock worth $61,687,595 over the last 90 days. 4.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVDA stock traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $530.45. 4,181,880 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,639,289. The company has a current ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $180.68 and a 12-month high of $589.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $538.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $456.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.59.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.34. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 25.93%. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.94%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NVDA. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 price target (up from $525.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. UBS Group raised their price target on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. New Street Research lowered NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on NVIDIA from $570.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on NVIDIA from $510.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $537.13.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

