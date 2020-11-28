Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Purchases 24,700 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 715,765 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,700 shares during the period. Facebook comprises approximately 2.0% of Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Facebook were worth $187,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 567,850 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $148,720,000 after purchasing an additional 12,351 shares during the period. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd now owns 14,570 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,816,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 4.5% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,456 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 5.5% in the third quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 13,498 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,535,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the third quarter valued at about $421,000. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.54, for a total value of $125,900.04. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,266,684.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.95, for a total value of $3,853,684.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 360,714 shares of company stock worth $99,541,458 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FB. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Facebook from $322.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Facebook from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Facebook from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their target price on Facebook from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.84.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded up $2.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $277.81. 7,808,426 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,043,064. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.10 and a 1-year high of $304.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $791.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.64, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $274.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $254.03.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The business had revenue of $21.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

