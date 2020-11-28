Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Purchases 25,400 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 270,197 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,400 shares during the period. salesforce.com comprises 0.7% of Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $67,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sky Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 3,820 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in salesforce.com by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,466 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in salesforce.com by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in salesforce.com by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in salesforce.com by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 552 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 831 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.35, for a total value of $213,857.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,673,191.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.35, for a total value of $42,977.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,090,826.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 535,699 shares of company stock valued at $135,293,365 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CRM traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $247.63. 7,395,034 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,989,809. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $253.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.00. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $115.29 and a 12 month high of $284.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.77. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 12.21%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

CRM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on salesforce.com from $264.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $191.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Truist boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $210.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $245.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered salesforce.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $254.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.17.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

