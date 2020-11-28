Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Purchases 7,100 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $22,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,652,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,273,206,000 after purchasing an additional 140,317 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 91.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,557,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $595,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,957 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 3.7% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,493,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $584,712,000 after purchasing an additional 124,921 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 2.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,947,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $493,252,000 after purchasing an additional 60,408 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 7.3% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,319,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $386,190,000 after purchasing an additional 158,687 shares during the period. 80.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crown Castle International stock traded up $2.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $167.17. The stock had a trading volume of 879,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,148,544. The company has a market cap of $72.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.48, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $163.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.44. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52 week low of $114.18 and a 52 week high of $180.00.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($1.09). Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 13.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $1.33 dividend. This is an increase from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.36%.

In related news, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.32, for a total transaction of $985,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 186,679 shares in the company, valued at $30,675,093.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director J Landis Martin acquired 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $161.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,007,625.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 139,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,497,122.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CCI. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James upgraded Crown Castle International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Crown Castle International from $148.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Crown Castle International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.30.

Crown Castle International Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

