Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Purchases 9,200 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 265,333 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for about 1.0% of Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $89,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 104 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 136.0% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 118 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

NYSE MA traded down $2.25 on Friday, hitting $339.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,402,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,827,176. The company has a market capitalization of $338.03 billion, a PE ratio of 50.84, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $327.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $318.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $199.99 and a 12-month high of $367.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.05). Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.59%.

A number of analysts recently commented on MA shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $371.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. 140166 raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $350.00 to $372.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Compass Point raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $348.18.

In other Mastercard news, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 6,583 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.87, for a total transaction of $2,164,951.21. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,021,561.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 30,100 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.86, for a total transaction of $10,109,386.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,697,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,843,073,888.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 518,293 shares of company stock worth $164,577,086. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Featured Story: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.