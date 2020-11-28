Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Raises Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,282,408 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,900 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $50,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 79,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 800 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 9,979.9% during the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,535,706 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,510,550 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.97, for a total value of $163,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 21,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total transaction of $896,167.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 144,839 shares in the company, valued at $6,138,276.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 319,994 shares of company stock worth $13,215,729 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Cisco Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. New Street Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.54.

NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.70. 10,769,521 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,725,514. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.87. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.40 and a 52 week high of $50.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $11.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.85 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

