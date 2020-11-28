Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Raises Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,685,911 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 59,100 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up about 0.7% of Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $61,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PFE. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 439.7% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, NWK Group Inc. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 2,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. 69.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $12,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 27,349,211 shares in the company, valued at $273,492,110. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:PFE traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.23. The stock had a trading volume of 25,276,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,374,693. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.57. The company has a market capitalization of $206.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.88 and a twelve month high of $41.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.53%.

Several analysts have commented on PFE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.80.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

