Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Raises Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,273 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Stryker were worth $21,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in Stryker during the third quarter worth $9,394,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 79,106 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $16,483,000 after buying an additional 5,059 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 43,706 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $9,107,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,084,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in Stryker by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 39,179 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.61, for a total value of $1,163,050.00. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SYK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Stryker from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.23.

NYSE:SYK traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $232.81. 787,609 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,674,847. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $87.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.30, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.78. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $124.54 and a 52-week high of $242.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.43.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.74. Stryker had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 20.53%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. Stryker’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

