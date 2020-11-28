FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) Receives $53.40 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.40.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FLIR. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of FLIR Systems in a report on Thursday, August 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th.

In other FLIR Systems news, Director Earl R. Lewis sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.93, for a total value of $1,077,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLIR. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in FLIR Systems by 223.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 667 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in FLIR Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FLIR Systems during the third quarter worth $40,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 51.9% during the third quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 1,636 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FLIR Systems during the second quarter worth $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLIR Systems stock traded down $0.84 on Monday, reaching $39.13. 1,464,999 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,585,898. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.73 and its 200-day moving average is $39.09. FLIR Systems has a one year low of $23.85 and a one year high of $59.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 37.27 and a beta of 1.55.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. FLIR Systems had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The company had revenue of $466.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that FLIR Systems will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. FLIR Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 30.49%.

About FLIR Systems

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

