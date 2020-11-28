Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Cut to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $9.00 price objective on the auto manufacturer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on F. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Ford Motor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Barclays increased their target price on Ford Motor from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ford Motor from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.82.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Shares of F opened at $9.09 on Wednesday. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $3.96 and a 52-week high of $9.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.90. The firm has a market cap of $36.16 billion, a PE ratio of -227.25 and a beta of 1.24.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.43. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The firm had revenue of $34.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.70 billion. Research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Ford Motor by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,858 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Ford Motor by 73.9% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,980 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.42% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Read More: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.