Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.00.

FWONA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Formula One Group in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Formula One Group from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Formula One Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, FBN Securities raised Formula One Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th.

NASDAQ:FWONA traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $38.37. 36,056 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,873. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Formula One Group has a 12-month low of $16.87 and a 12-month high of $46.52. The company has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of -14.16 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.56.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter. Formula One Group had a negative return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 51.60%. The firm had revenue of $597.00 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Formula One Group will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in Formula One Group by 36.1% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 733,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,392,000 after acquiring an additional 194,630 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Formula One Group by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 255,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,454,000 after buying an additional 94,457 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Formula One Group by 2,218.1% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 40,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 38,617 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Formula One Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $741,000. Finally, Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. boosted its stake in Formula One Group by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 571,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,677,000 after purchasing an additional 20,928 shares in the last quarter. 9.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Formula One Group

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company was founded in 1950 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

