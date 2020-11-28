Forterra plc (FORT.L) (LON:FORT) Price Target Raised to GBX 250 at Canaccord Genuity

Forterra plc (FORT.L) (LON:FORT) had its target price lifted by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 250 ($3.27) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on FORT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and set a GBX 234 ($3.06) target price on shares of Forterra plc (FORT.L) in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 209 ($2.73) price objective on shares of Forterra plc (FORT.L) in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Citigroup restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 209 ($2.73) target price on shares of Forterra plc (FORT.L) in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 236.57 ($3.09).

FORT opened at GBX 236 ($3.08) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.71. Forterra plc has a 12-month low of GBX 144.16 ($1.88) and a 12-month high of GBX 376 ($4.91). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 202.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 187.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $413.85 million and a PE ratio of -786.67.

Forterra plc manufactures and sells masonry products in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Bricks, Blocks, and Bespoke Products. The company offers bricks; aircrete and aggregate blocks; and bespoke products comprising precast concrete flooring, concrete block paving, and chimney and roofing components, as well as other building products under the London Brick, Butterley Brick, Ecostock, Cradley, Thermalite, Conbloc, Bison Precast, Jetfloor, Red Bank, and Formpave brand names.

