Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Raised to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Laurentian reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $11.35 target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from $8.25 to $11.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Pi Financial raised Fortuna Silver Mines from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut Fortuna Silver Mines from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.97.

Get Fortuna Silver Mines alerts:

Shares of FSM stock opened at $6.28 on Tuesday. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 1 year low of $1.47 and a 1 year high of $8.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.99. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 628.63 and a beta of 1.27.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 102.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 157,701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 79,922 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines in the second quarter worth approximately $260,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 219.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 32,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 22,175 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines in the second quarter worth approximately $580,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines in the second quarter worth approximately $267,000. 37.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fortuna Silver Mines

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver-gold mine located in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

Read More: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.