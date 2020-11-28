Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) is Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 1.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,789,995 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,920 shares during the period. Franklin Resources accounts for 3.5% of Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $36,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEN. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Franklin Resources by 86.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Balentine LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 67.1% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 60.8% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 34.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BEN traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.27. 2,253,439 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,387,823. The company has a quick ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.91 and a 1 year high of $27.86. The company has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.90.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The closed-end fund reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.12). Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 14.15%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Franklin Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Franklin Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Franklin Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.05.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

