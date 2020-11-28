Freicoin Market Cap Hits $326,839.03 (FRC)

Freicoin (CURRENCY:FRC) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 28th. Freicoin has a total market capitalization of $326,839.03 and approximately $8.00 worth of Freicoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Freicoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0057 or 0.00000033 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Freicoin has traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000130 BTC.

SixEleven (611) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00006955 BTC.

I0Coin (I0C) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000405 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LeaCoin (LEA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Machinecoin (MAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Freicoin Profile

Freicoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 6th, 2017. Freicoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,966,989 coins. The official website for Freicoin is freico.in. Freicoin’s official Twitter account is @Freicoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Freicoin’s official message board is freicoinalliance.com.

Freicoin Coin Trading

Freicoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Freicoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Freicoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Freicoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

