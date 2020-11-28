Friendly Hills Bank (OTCMKTS:FHLB) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Friendly Hills Bank (OTCMKTS:FHLB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

OTCMKTS FHLB opened at $8.00 on Wednesday. Friendly Hills Bank has a twelve month low of $6.05 and a twelve month high of $10.50. The stock has a market cap of $15.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.29.

Friendly Hills Bank Company Profile

Friendly Hills Bank provides financial services for individuals and businesses in Southern California. The company accepts checking, saving, money market, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include consumer, working capital and professional lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction financing, business expansion, and small business administration loans; home equity lines of credit; machinery, commercial vehicle, and equipment financing; and letters of credit.

