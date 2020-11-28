Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Downgraded by Danske to “Hold”

Danske downgraded shares of Frontline (NYSE:FRO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has $7.19 price objective on the shipping company’s stock.

FRO has been the topic of several other reports. BTIG Research lowered Frontline from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Frontline from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Frontline from an in-line rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Frontline from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.81.

Get Frontline alerts:

Frontline stock opened at $6.61 on Tuesday. Frontline has a twelve month low of $5.28 and a twelve month high of $13.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.37.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The shipping company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). Frontline had a net margin of 35.02% and a return on equity of 32.45%. Equities analysts anticipate that Frontline will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Frontline during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Frontline in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Frontline by 29.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,270 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Frontline during the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Frontline during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.01% of the company’s stock.

About Frontline

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 71 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. Frontline Ltd.

Read More: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Frontline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.