Fulcrum Utility Services Limited (FCRM.L) (LON:FCRM) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $40.64

Fulcrum Utility Services Limited (FCRM.L) (LON:FCRM) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.64 and traded as high as $41.60. Fulcrum Utility Services Limited (FCRM.L) shares last traded at $41.60, with a volume of 20,000 shares traded.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 40.67 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 33.83. The company has a market capitalization of $84.96 million and a PE ratio of 57.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.07, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.70.

In related news, insider Jonathan Turner purchased 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 32 ($0.42) per share, with a total value of £40,000 ($52,260.26). Also, insider Stephen Gutteridge sold 40,000 shares of Fulcrum Utility Services Limited (FCRM.L) stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 40 ($0.52), for a total value of £16,000 ($20,904.10).

Fulcrum Utility Services Limited provides multi-utility infrastructure and related services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure: Design and Build, and Utility assets: Own and Operate. It designs and builds gas and electricity connections for housing, and industrial and commercial developments; and EV charging, gas, and electricity distribution infrastructures.

