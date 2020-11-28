Fundsmith Emerging Equities Trust Plc (FEET.L) (LON:FEET) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1,219.86

Fundsmith Emerging Equities Trust Plc (FEET.L) (LON:FEET) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,219.86 and traded as high as $1,290.00. Fundsmith Emerging Equities Trust Plc (FEET.L) shares last traded at $1,275.00, with a volume of 64,314 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,222.56 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,123.64.

About Fundsmith Emerging Equities Trust Plc (FEET.L) (LON:FEET)

Fundsmith Emerging Equities Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The Company’s principal investment objective is to provide shareholders with an attractive return by investing in a portfolio of shares issued by listed or traded companies, which have the majority of their operations in, or revenue derived from, developing economies, and which provide direct exposure to the rise of the consumer classes in those countries.

