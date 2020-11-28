FunFair (FUN) Price Down 1.8% Over Last 7 Days

FunFair (CURRENCY:FUN) traded up 8.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 28th. FunFair has a market capitalization of $27.08 million and approximately $485,969.00 worth of FunFair was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, FunFair has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar. One FunFair token can currently be bought for about $0.0041 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00075170 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005687 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00023116 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.49 or 0.00371300 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005674 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003566 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $517.92 or 0.02936559 BTC.

FunFair Profile

FunFair (FUN) is a token. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. FunFair’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,548,879,189 tokens. FunFair’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for FunFair is /r/FunfairTech. The official website for FunFair is funfair.io.

Buying and Selling FunFair

FunFair can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FunFair directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FunFair should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FunFair using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

