FuzeX (FXT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $203,721.21

FuzeX (CURRENCY:FXT) traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 28th. Over the last seven days, FuzeX has traded down 38.5% against the US dollar. One FuzeX token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. FuzeX has a market cap of $203,721.21 and $21.00 worth of FuzeX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00074958 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005775 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00023489 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.39 or 0.00365490 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005769 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003575 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $523.16 or 0.03016431 BTC.

FuzeX Profile

FXT is a token. FuzeX’s total supply is 1,087,156,610 tokens and its circulating supply is 915,627,153 tokens. FuzeX’s official Twitter account is @fuzex_co and its Facebook page is accessible here. FuzeX’s official website is fuzex.co. The official message board for FuzeX is medium.com/fuzex.

Buying and Selling FuzeX

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FuzeX directly using US dollars.

