Galenfeha (OTCMKTS:GLFH) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.02

Galenfeha, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLFH) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.02 and traded as low as $0.01. Galenfeha shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 1,650,200 shares traded.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.02.

About Galenfeha (OTCMKTS:GLFH)

Galenfeha, Inc engages in the water, utility, and sewage construction activities. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

Featured Article: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Galenfeha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galenfeha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.