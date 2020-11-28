Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC Acquires 6,800 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,298,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the quarter. CBRE Group accounts for approximately 5.9% of Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC owned 0.39% of CBRE Group worth $60,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in CBRE Group by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,094,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,319,581,000 after purchasing an additional 704,907 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,007,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $542,961,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100,259 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,840,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $368,258,000 after acquiring an additional 221,198 shares during the period. Cantillon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 6,806,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,809,000 after acquiring an additional 65,063 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,806,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,141,000 after acquiring an additional 385,597 shares during the period. 90.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CBRE Group stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $61.13. 643,039 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,928,790. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.17 and a 1-year high of $64.75. The company has a market cap of $20.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.19.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 4.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CBRE Group news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 6,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total value of $304,480.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,909 shares in the company, valued at $7,062,541.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Laurence H. Midler sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total value of $374,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,463,301.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on CBRE. TheStreet upgraded CBRE Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on CBRE Group from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on CBRE Group from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. CBRE Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.17.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

