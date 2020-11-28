Genaro Network (GNX) Hits Market Cap of $3.75 Million

Genaro Network (CURRENCY:GNX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 28th. Genaro Network has a market cap of $3.75 million and $762,125.00 worth of Genaro Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Genaro Network has traded up 4.1% against the dollar. One Genaro Network token can currently be bought for $0.0145 or 0.00000084 BTC on popular exchanges including DigiFinex, Allcoin, CoinMex and Huobi.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.06 or 0.00075246 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005774 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00023522 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $64.69 or 0.00372720 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005764 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003596 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $515.95 or 0.02972850 BTC.

About Genaro Network

Genaro Network (CRYPTO:GNX) is a token. It launched on September 28th, 2017. Genaro Network’s total supply is 650,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 258,934,740 tokens. The Reddit community for Genaro Network is /r/GenaroNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Genaro Network’s official message board is medium.com/genaro-network. The official website for Genaro Network is genaro.network. Genaro Network’s official Twitter account is @GenaroNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Genaro Network

Genaro Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex, HitBTC, Allcoin, Gate.io, Huobi, CoinMex, Bibox, BigONE and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genaro Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Genaro Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Genaro Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

