General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Stock Holdings Boosted by Brandes Investment Partners LP

Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 25.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,423 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,826 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $6,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 9,568 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,933,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 25,677 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,555,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 3.2% in the second quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 72,140 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the third quarter valued at $231,000. Institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Argus downgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of General Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $167.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.38.

NYSE GD opened at $152.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.24. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $100.55 and a twelve month high of $190.08. The stock has a market cap of $43.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.02.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.05. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 23.00%. Research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other General Dynamics news, VP William A. Moss sold 4,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.54, for a total transaction of $652,939.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,753 shares in the company, valued at $1,766,800.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP William A. Moss sold 4,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.68, for a total transaction of $653,057.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,673,099.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems and Marine Systems.

See Also: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.