General Electric (NYSE:GE) Lifted to Outperform at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer upgraded shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has $12.00 target price on the conglomerate’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for General Electric’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

GE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cowen reissued a hold rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, October 19th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on General Electric from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Electric from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of General Electric from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. General Electric has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.30.

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $10.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $91.10 billion, a PE ratio of 28.89 and a beta of 0.76. General Electric has a 12 month low of $5.48 and a 12 month high of $13.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The conglomerate reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $19.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.15 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. Analysts expect that General Electric will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eastern Bank boosted its position in General Electric by 18.8% during the second quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 96,957 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 15,320 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 988,798 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,753,000 after acquiring an additional 43,980 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP acquired a new stake in General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $1,023,000. Finally, Absher Wealth Management LLC grew its position in General Electric by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 341,993 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 13,250 shares during the last quarter. 59.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

