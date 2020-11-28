Genesis Vision 24 Hour Volume Reaches $179,196.00 (GVT)

Genesis Vision (CURRENCY:GVT) traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 28th. One Genesis Vision token can now be purchased for $1.36 or 0.00007856 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Genesis Vision has traded up 5.3% against the US dollar. Genesis Vision has a market cap of $6.04 million and $179,196.00 worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.11 or 0.00075437 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005767 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00023562 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.72 or 0.00372541 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005758 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003578 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.39 or 0.02978092 BTC.

Genesis Vision Profile

Genesis Vision is a token. It was first traded on October 15th, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 tokens. The official website for Genesis Vision is genesis.vision. The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is /r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Genesis Vision Token Trading

Genesis Vision can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Vision directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Genesis Vision should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Genesis Vision using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

