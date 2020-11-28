Genus (OTCMKTS:GENSF) Raised to Buy at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Genus (OTCMKTS:GENSF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS GENSF opened at $54.00 on Wednesday. Genus has a 52-week low of $54.00 and a 52-week high of $54.00.

Genus Company Profile

Genus plc operates as an animal genetics company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Russia, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Genus PIC, Genus ABS, and Research and Development. It sells sows, boars, and semen to breed pigs with various characteristics for pork production under the PIC brand.

