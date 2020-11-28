Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $83.98

Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $83.98 and traded as low as $78.07. Givaudan shares last traded at $78.74, with a volume of 21,054 shares.

GVDNY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Baader Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Givaudan presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.24.

About Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY)

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fragrance and flavor products to the food, beverage, consumer goods, and fragrance and cosmetics industries worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance and Flavour. The Fragrance division provides fragrance ingredients and active beauty products; fine fragrances; and fragrances for use in fabric and personal care, skin and hair care, household, and oral care products.

