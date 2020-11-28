Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

GJNSY has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating on shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Pareto Securities lowered Gjensidige Forsikring ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gjensidige Forsikring ASA has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA stock opened at $21.89 on Tuesday. Gjensidige Forsikring ASA has a 12 month low of $15.75 and a 12 month high of $22.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.02.

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA Company Profile

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA operates as a general insurance company in Norway, Denmark, Sweden, Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia. The company operates through six segments: General Insurance Private, General Insurance Commercial, General Insurance Denmark, General Insurance Sweden, General Insurance Baltics, and Pension.

