Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Earns Overweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Glencore from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Glencore from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Glencore from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Renaissance Capital upgraded Glencore from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Glencore currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5.00.

Get Glencore alerts:

GLNCY stock opened at $5.68 on Tuesday. Glencore has a 52-week low of $2.51 and a 52-week high of $6.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 1.63.

Glencore Company Profile

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products. It operates in two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

Featured Article: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Glencore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glencore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.