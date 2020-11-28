Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Sold by DSM Capital Partners LLC

DSM Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 687,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 34,983 shares during the quarter. Global Payments makes up approximately 1.4% of DSM Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. DSM Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $122,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional boosted its position in Global Payments by 98.8% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 169 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Price Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Global Payments during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Global Payments during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Global Payments during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in Global Payments during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GPN shares. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $206.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Compass Point started coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Global Payments from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Global Payments from $161.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.39.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total transaction of $85,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,182,423.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Thompson Turner sold 1,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total value of $202,723.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,773 shares in the company, valued at $909,399.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,288 shares of company stock worth $1,639,512 over the last three months. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Global Payments stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $197.03. 679,430 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,030,007. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $179.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Global Payments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.54 and a fifty-two week high of $209.62.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 6.75%. Global Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 16th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 13.31%.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions.

